Dunbar United's New Countess Park has seen a rise in attendances this season

Kevin Haynes’ side are poised for an immediate return to the top-flight, knowing one win from their final three matches should be enough to take them over the finishing line.

First meet second on Saturday as leaders Dunbar host Glenrothes in a crunch First Division clash at New Countess Park. Dunbar hold a one-point advantage over their Fife visitors who have a game in hand.

“We’ve went about our business fairly quietly and had a real good consistency about us,” said Small. “We are trying to do things the right way, and ultimately, we are in a strong position to get promoted but we aren’t taking anything for granted; with the amount of twists and turns we’ve seen in this league recently, it’s not a forgone conclusion.

“Between us and Glenrothes we are like two bald men fighting over a comb. When we both have an opportunity to go and stamp our authority and get ahead of each other, we tend to slip up, it’s been the case for the last few weeks. At this stage of the season you get some crazy results.

“The league all season has been brilliant. We said before we went into it that the league was going to be the toughest it has ever been, and I think that is undoubtedly the case.

“For me, it was disappointing getting relegated last season, but it has probably been the best thing to happen to Dunbar; they’ve been able to get the [under] 20s up and running, freshen the place up and clear the decks a wee bit and bring in fresh faces. I think the club has taken one step back to take a few steps forward.”

