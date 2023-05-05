News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
4 minutes ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
14 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
15 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
17 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
20 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93

Former Tranent boss Gary Small is so glad he got back into football with Dunbar United

Dunbar United coach Gary Small reckons relegation from the Premier Division last season has proven to be a blessing in disguise for the Seasiders.

By Scott Thomson
Published 5th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
Dunbar United's New Countess Park has seen a rise in attendances this seasonDunbar United's New Countess Park has seen a rise in attendances this season
Dunbar United's New Countess Park has seen a rise in attendances this season

Kevin Haynes’ side are poised for an immediate return to the top-flight, knowing one win from their final three matches should be enough to take them over the finishing line.

First meet second on Saturday as leaders Dunbar host Glenrothes in a crunch First Division clash at New Countess Park. Dunbar hold a one-point advantage over their Fife visitors who have a game in hand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve went about our business fairly quietly and had a real good consistency about us,” said Small. “We are trying to do things the right way, and ultimately, we are in a strong position to get promoted but we aren’t taking anything for granted; with the amount of twists and turns we’ve seen in this league recently, it’s not a forgone conclusion.

“Between us and Glenrothes we are like two bald men fighting over a comb. When we both have an opportunity to go and stamp our authority and get ahead of each other, we tend to slip up, it’s been the case for the last few weeks. At this stage of the season you get some crazy results.

Most Popular

“The league all season has been brilliant. We said before we went into it that the league was going to be the toughest it has ever been, and I think that is undoubtedly the case.

“For me, it was disappointing getting relegated last season, but it has probably been the best thing to happen to Dunbar; they’ve been able to get the [under] 20s up and running, freshen the place up and clear the decks a wee bit and bring in fresh faces. I think the club has taken one step back to take a few steps forward.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Small added: “Dunbar was never a club I was associated with, but it is honestly one of the best clubs, it is right up there with the best clubs I have ever been at. They do things great, it’s a great set up with brilliant people.”

Related topics:SeasidersPremier DivisionGlenrothes