Fourth place is no good, we want top spot, says Edinburgh City's Michael McIndoe

Edinburgh City manager Michael McIndoe

Edinburgh City boss Michael McIndoe has thrown down the gauntlet to the rest of League Two's title hopefuls insisting: "We are hunting that top spot".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Bristol City, Doncaster and Wolves midfielder is pulling no punches as he targets automatic promtion to Scottish football's third tier in four months' time.

The Citizens are currently fourth in the standings following consecuitve defeats to East Fife, the current leaders, and Peterhead, who are just two points adrift of the Methil men in second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that's only after a remarkable run of form that saw City amass 16 points from a possible 21 throughout November and December to shoot themselves up the table. McIndoe was the recipient of back-to-back manager of the month awards with the SPFL's top goalscorer, Connor Young, also picking up the player gong for December. The 20-year-old has netted 17 in 20 league appearances so far.

McIndoe, who grew up in the Capital and lived a stone's throw from Tynecastle Park, insists his players are ready to embark on another winning streak starting with tonight's trip to Clyde.

"We didn't win back-to-back manager of the month awards because we did something for a couple of days - we've lost three games in two and a half months," he told the Evening News. "The lads have been on a great run and it has to come to an end at some point. You're trying to drag it out for as long as possible, but the challenge is to go on another run.

"The games against East Fife and Peterhead we came up just short. Having watched them back and done the video analysis, we were very close in both games so we lost to the first and second-placed teams in the league. Those sides have four times the budget we have, respectfully. The good news is we're close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got to hunt down top spot - it's as simple as that. We're not looking at the play-offs. Fourth is the same as last as far as I'm concerned. So, it starts with that belief and arrogance, but in a good way. We're 11 points off East Fife but we play them again next Saturday. We reset, we regroup and we go again.

"We're just past the halfway point, we've now played everybody twice so we have a good gauge. Every team in this division fears us. Why? Because we're different. We're innovative, not stereotypical or bog-standard, we're an extremely fit football team, full of unorthadox players who are buying into the project. It was only three months ago we were sitting rock bottom. I said at the time it was a false position. I'm extremely proud of the lads."

McIndoe adds he has the stats to back up his assertion that City mean business this season.

He continued: "We have the joint-most clean sheets in League Two. We have the top goalscorer in Scottish football. No other manager in the SPFL has had back-to-back manager of the month awards and that includes the Premiership. We know we're doing something more than right. We have a product and our ideas are working. We're educating, giving these guys opportunities and making them better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not happy being fourth right now. But it comes down to experience. A lot my guys have only played 30 or 40 professional games so they're still getting done by some of the basics. Although up until last week we'd conceded just three goals in two months. If it was a school report it would read going well but could do better. That's where we are at just now."

McIndoe has already bolstered his squad this month with the additions of attacker Tiwi Daramola from East Kilbride and Malik Zaid on loan from Hibs. Dylan Wells has also had his loan extended from Motherwell until the end of the season. But what about the prospect of clubs trying to tempt prized-asset Young away from Meadowbank?

"I want as many bids in for the kid as possible," McIndoe insisted. "That's how football works. If there aren't any then I'm not coaching properly. What are they developing into? I've had 65 players here in 15 months. Everyone of those players has been educated, even the experienced ones have learnt a lot.

"The team I put out against Bonnyrigg nearly two weeks ago, half of them played in the Lowland League last season and the other half had been rejected by League Two clubs. It's a fact. The power is in the coaching and my philosophy. I'll never declare how I do it. Every player can be developed 60 or 70 per cent.

"We've had a good transfer window - we're probably looking to bring in one more. We're going to keep getting better. Where it finishes? I don't know but Edinburgh City are hunting that top spot."