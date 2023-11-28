Spartans chairman Craig Graham insists the club are very much planning to host city rivals Hearts at Ainslie Park in their mouth-watering Scottish Cup fourth-round clash.

Spartans are due to meet Hearts in the Scottish Cup in January at Ainslie Park. Pic: SNS

The two clubs were paired together in Sunday evening's draw with the tie scheduled to take place on the weekend of January 20/21.

Spartans, who earned promotion to the SPFL in May, saw off Championship club Arbroath 2-1 last Saturday to set up the glamour fixture against Steven Naismith's Premiership side.

But with a capacity of just 3,612 at the League Two outfit's home venue, there have been calls to switch the fixture to nearby Easter Road to allow more fans through the turnstiles. There is also a possibility the tie could be selected for live television broadcast by either Viaplay or BBC Scotland.

However, Graham is of the mindset that the match will go ahead as planned at Ainslie Park.

"We very much want it to be at Ainslie Park and we're just in the process of organising a meeting for the start of next week," Graham told the Evening News. "We've had discussions already with Hearts, the council, media outlets, so unless the police deem it to be a risk, we're expecting the game to go ahead at Ainslie Park so that's the plan.

"I've seen calls to move it but whether it's played here or at Easter Road, Hearts are very much the favourites. However, we're expecting to host it here.

"Our average crowd this year is around the 600-mark but there are 6,000 people that use our place during the week. So for the community to have the chance to come and see a really exciting fixture that's got all the media attention attached to it, it will be a great afternoon. We're doing everything we can to make sure we hold it at Ainslie Park.

"We played St Mirren in the last 16 a few years ago now and we managed to persuade people to play it at City Park so we really hope it's the same again. Yes, were it to move it would mean tens of thousands of pounds more but that's not our top priority.

"We've got plenty time to plan. Normally with the Scottish Cup, you get about four weeks' notice between fixtures but we have eight weeks here so we're optimistic. We've had a scout about the ground and we've noted a few things down we can do to make it better from a spectators' experience. And we have that time to get it done so there's no need to panic."