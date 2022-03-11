Becky Galbraith is a striker with determination and a will to win. Picture: Mark Brown

Spartans earned the Capital bragging rights six days ago as the 32-year-old striker netted either side of half-time to lift Debbi McCulloch's side up to the fifth in the SWPL 1 standings.

And now Galbraith is targeting the other half of the city as the ninth-placed Jambos make the short trip to Ainslie Park this weekend.

"We want to be queens of Edinburgh for sure," Galbraith told the Edinburgh Evening News. "If we can go and beat Hearts tomorrow then we will be the top team in the city as it stands. Derbies are always battles but if you get that win, they are always that little bit sweeter.

Becky Galbraith in action against Hearts earlier in the season. Picture: Mark Brown

"There's always pressure on myself to score goals but I thrive on it. I'm happy to carry it and use it for motivation.

“I want to go out and score as many as I can every single week, so if I can score a hat-trick tomorrow, then great. I know that's not always possible so for me the most important thing is picking up the three points, keeping a clean sheet and, if I get among the goals, then it's a bonus.

"We can't go and perform the way we did against Hibs and then not follow it up with another three points against Hearts."

Another victory tomorrow, coupled with a Hibs defeat to Motherwell at the Tony Macaroni Arena, would see Spartans go level on points with the Leith outfit.

Becky Galbraith celebrates with her Spartans teammates after scoring one of her two goals in the 2-0 win over Hibs last weekend. Picture: Mark Brown

"The celebrations weren't so much about beating Hibs because, as a team, and a club, we've set ourselves a target so getting the three points last weekend was a massive step forwards in reaching our goals," Galbraith explained.

"We've had a period this season where we've not picked up enough points or we've drawn too many games. But we've reflected on that and we're focused.

“We keep building every season. It's obviously a lot harder now that we're competing against full-time, professional teams in the league, but it's great for the women's game in Scotland."

