The 44-year-old joins the club after departing Edinburgh in March, and will be joined by ex-Warrior Brown Ferguson as assistant coach. Former boss Stephen Swift left Stenhousemuir in December after a seven-game winless run saw the Ochilview side slumped in mid-table.

Currently, the side sit eighth in League 2 on 20 points, level on points with Bonnyrigg Rose and only three away from the promotion play-off spots.

"I am delighted to be appointed as manager of Stenhousemuir,” Naysmith said speaking to Warriors TV. “It’s great to be back in football and at such a progressive club with a great structure behind the scenes. Brown Ferguson will join me as assistant, he knows the club well having been here as a player and manager and we’re looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

New Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith led training on Tuesday night ahead of Saturday's game against Stranraer. Picture: Stenhousemuir

Naysmith has been out of the game since March after being sacked by Edinburgh, who were in League 2 at the time. The 46-time capped ex-Scotland full-back, who came through the ranks at Hearts before joining Everton, has also managed Queen of the South and East Fife.

Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy added: “I’d also like to thank Sean Crighton for stepping in to take the team over the past few weeks. As expected, Sean approached this with utmost professionalism.”

