Scotland kicked off their preparations for the EURO 2024 finals in Germany with a forgettable 2-0 friendly win away to Gibraltar where the visitors controlled possession but lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

The Scots dominated from the start and Ryan Porteous should have won an early penalty when he was hauled down inside the box but nothing was given before Ryan Christie forced a decent save out of Hankins in the home goal and Grant Hanley sent a free header wide from the resulting corner all inside the opening ten minutes. The next big chance came to James Forrest as Andy Robertson picked him out inside the box but the Celtic winger put his effort wide of the near post from a great position.

Hearts’ skipper Lawrence Shankland curled an effort wide and Ryan Christie fired over both from decent angles inside the box in the next ten minutes as the visitors continued to dominate but couldn't find a breakthrough. Kenny McLean was next to get a chance but he headed Robertson's cross wide on the half hour mark and Shankland fired a shot over the bar from the edge of the box shortly after.

Hankins had to make his first save since the Christie effort in the 35th minute when he got down well to parry a Hanley header and the Gibraltar defence were able to clear Ryan Porteous' effort on the rebound away from danger. Hanley then missed an absolute sitter when he was free at the back post on the second ball from a corner and diverted it wide of the post from inside the six yard area.

As half time came Scotland had 73 percent possession, completed almost 300 passes, won seven corners and took 20 shots but only two of those had tested the home keeper. For anyone not watching, those statistics make it obvious which area of the park improvement was needed in.

The opening ten minutes of the second half was much the same as the first with good passing, corners and balls into the box right up till Liam Cooper, who had replaced Grant Hanley during the break, forced a straightforward enough save from Hankins with a header. The breakthrough finally came on 57 minutes though when Ryan Christie lashed the visitors in front from close range after a good ball into the back post from Robertson.

The following 20 minutes or so reverted back to the previous pattern with Scotland dominating possession without testing the home keeper and things went from bad to worse when Cooper went down injured and was forced off injured. One thing Steve Clarke didn't want from this match was injuries and it looks as if one of his most trusted centre backs could now be a doubt for the EUROs.

Scotland put any shock result beyond doubt on the 85th minute as Che Adams, on 20 minutes earlier, provided the clinical finishing that the visitors had been missing as he volleyed a John McGinn cross home expertly. It's fair to say it was the only moment of any quality in a forgettable friendly.

1 . Zander Clark - 4 Didn't touch the ball until the 44th minute of the match. Low rating is only a reflection of the fact he had nothing to do bar one straightforward save.

2 . Ross McCrorie - 6 Gave a good enough account of himself on his international debut, bombed up and down the right side and had some decent deliveries into the box in the first half.

3 . Andrew Robertson - 7 Plenty of dangerous deliveries into the box including the cross that would lead to Ryan Christie's opening goal.