The Scotland number one signed for the English Premier League side on a one-year deal earlier this month after being released by Norwich City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After spending five years at Norwich City, Angus Gunn swapped Carrow Road for the City Ground in the summer, as the 29-year old joined English giants Nottingham Forest. Current Reds keeper Matz Sels won the English Premier League’s Golden Glove last year after earning the joint most clean sheets in the league.

Gunn was never going to take Sels’ place as number one, however a recent development from the City Ground has shown that the Scotland stopper doesn’t even appear to be second choice of Forest’s keepers, as manager Nuno Espirito Santo left him out their Europa League squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In what has been a rough year for Scotland goalkeepers across the board, Gunn’s omission from the Euro squad means his minutes at club level are under threat. This could give Steve Clarke yet another selection headache between the sticks for future squads.

Gunn seemingly third choice stopper for Forest

Nottingham Forest’s superb performances in the Premier League last season earned them a seventh place finish in the table, as the club now prepare for European football for the first time in thirty years. Perhaps it was the lure of the Europa League that convinced Angus Gunn to sign for them earlier this month, however the Scotsman has been left out of the provisional league stage squad.

Along with Sels, Nuno has chosen new signing from Botafogo, John Victor as backup keeper, leaving Gunn out of the loop. Forest beat West Ham for the Brazilian’s signature on the penultimate day of the transfer window, suggesting the manager wanted more depth in this position.

One of the main reasons Gunn has kept his place as Scotland’s number one is because he was playing week in, week out at Norwich. If he remains third choice for Forest it could mean that his place in the National Team is also on a shoogly peg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeping situation a nightmare for Steve Clarke

Despite having a great start, Angus Gunn hasn’t always looked assured as Scotland’s keeper but the problem for Steve Clarke is that there are very few stoppers at his disposal to challenge him for the number one spot. Following Gunn’s injury against Iceland, the Scotland boss brought on Cieran Slicker for his first ever professional appearance in what was a disastrous debut for the Barnet man.

The reason Clarke had to go so far down the pecking order is because Scotland have had an ongoing issue with goalkeepers for years now. Whether it be injuries or poor form, the choice for who goes between the sticks has always been a headache for the Scotland boss.

Despite Hearts’ unbeaten start to the season, Zander Clark hasn’t been at his best, as the Jambos stopper looks to be struggling with confidence. Scotland’s other keeper for the latest squad, Liam Kelly will also struggle for minutes with Rangers as Jack Butland looks to be back in-form.

Craig Gordon has been a sensational servant for his country over the years and is just coming back from a neck injury. At 42-years of age, the veteran still has ambitions to play for Scotland and could come back into the squad when fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of young keepers, there isn’t any from the current crop who really stand out. Ross Doohan, who earned his first cap against Liechtenstein recently, signed for Celtic from Aberdeen in the summer where he will be now be third choice. Robby McCrorie has shown signs of promise in recent years, however now finds himself playing in the Danish second tier, on loan from Kilmarnock.

Jon McCracken of Dundee has started every league game between the sticks for The Dees and remains one of the only Scottish goalkeepers to be getting regular first team, top flight action. Eighteen-year old prospect Callan McKenna recently signed for Bournemouth from Queens Park for £300,000 but it may be too early for him to get a National Team call up just yet.