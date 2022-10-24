The 24-year-old, who joined after leaving Falkirk in the summer, resides in Inverurie and will therefore be able to enjoy a much more leisurely start to his weekend than the rest of Alan Maybury's squad.

It's just a short car journey from his home in the small Aberdeenshire town to Balmoor where the second-top Citizens are aiming to continue their fine start to life in League One.

Mutch, who also works for a distribution company, has become accustomed to the 280-mile round trip to the Capital he undertakes each week, for training on Tuesday and Thursdays and again on a Saturday if Edinburgh are at home.

Robbie Mutch has played every minute in the league for FC Edinburgh this season. Picture: Michael Gillen.

"It is a bit of a commute put it that way," he quipped. "I had offers from other clubs a lot closer to home but it was Alan Maybury who signed me for Falkirk Under-20s so I've known him for quite a long time. Kerrso (Mark Kerr assistant manager) was also captain when I made my first-team debut for Falkirk, so I'm really enjoying working under them again. It can be difficult driving up and down during the week so you can't say I'm not dedicated! It's been a lot harder when I'm down again on the Saturday and we've lost but thankfully that hasn't happened too much.

"This is the first time I've been part-time and I feel I am playing some of the best stuff in my career. It's a good standard and the quality of the squad is right up there. I've played every minute in the league so far so I can't complain. We bounced back well from the Dunfermline loss with the win over Airdrie so we'll be looking to continue that against Peterhead. We're just taking care of ourselves at the minute. We're not expected to do anything special so we'll see where it takes us."