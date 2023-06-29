News you can trust since 1873
Going back to its roots: FC Edinburgh revert back to Edinburgh City Football Club

FC Edinburgh have been given the green light from the SFA to revert back to its original identity as Edinburgh City Football Club.
By Neil McGlade
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:56 BST

Following former owner Tom Tracy's decision to sell the club to a fans-based consortium led by new chairman John Dickson last month, the board immediately set about returning the club to its traditional roots.

The Meadowbank outfit's decision to rebrand as FC Edinburgh last summer – concerns were raised by the previous regime about the name being owned by a social club and the club relying on a letter granting permission to use it – after sealing promotion to Scottish football's third tier was controversial to say the least, with some supporters deciding not to attend matches home and away citing frustrations over a lack of consultation.

However, it is now hoped this positive move will entice those fans back to supporting the team once more.

Meadowbank is the home of Edinburgh City Football Club. (PIC: Chris Watt)Meadowbank is the home of Edinburgh City Football Club. (PIC: Chris Watt)
Meadowbank is the home of Edinburgh City Football Club. (PIC: Chris Watt)
A club spokesman said: "We. Are. Back. The news that every Citizen wanted to hear was confirmed at Hampden earlier today, when the SFA granted our request to return the club to its traditional name and identity.

"Edinburgh City Football Club will, once again, feature in the SPFL, just in time for the announcement of the cinch League 1 fixtures tomorrow morning.

"We will begin the process of rebranding the club’s social media and online presence immediately, with a view to launching our new Hummel kit in time for the opening Viaplay Cup fixture with Kelty Hearts on July 19."

Reflecting on the momentous news, chairman John Dickson added: “This was the immediate goal of the new administration and we are delighted with today’s news. I know I speak for the supporters when I say that it’s great to have our name and identity back. I am grateful for the advice and assistance of the SFA in this matter.”

Edinburgh City host Capital rivals Hibs at Meadowbank on Saturday in a pre-season friendly.

