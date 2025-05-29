Shaun Maloney, Scott Brown and Robbie Neilson all linked with Dundee gig

Former Hibs boss Shaul Maloney and ex-Easter Road favourite Scott Brown should find out about their chances of landing the vacant Dundee job within the week, according to Dens Park technical director Gordon Strachan. And the former Scotland and Celtic boss has promised a “new philosophy” as the Dark Blues look for a complete revamp of the coaching set-up following Tony Docherty’s departure.

Speaking yesterday in partnership with Esports Insider , veteran manager Strachan said he expected an announcement “within the next eight days.” Maloney, whose stint as Hibs gaffer lasted just four months, is on a short list also believed to include ex-Celtic skipper Brown, while former Hearts and Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has also expressed interest in the role.

Dundee general manager John Nelms is leading the search, with help from Strachan, who previously wanted Maloney - the former Belgium assistant manager sacked by Wigan in March - to take on the Dens Park gig back in 2022. That was just after the former Celtic and Scotland attacker had been axed by Hibs.

Strachan, who also has a long working relationship with Ayr United boss Brown, revealed: “At the moment, John's got a short list. That doesn't mean they’re all small people!

“It's just that John's got about four or five that he's talking to in the next couple of weeks. He knows what's needed, he knows what type of manager he's after.

“Over the last three years, he's changed manager. But each manager must be proud of what they've done.

“Because we were promoted to the Scottish Premiership with one manager, Gary Bowyer, and then Tony's taken over in there. John's now decided that he sees something else that he needs, so that's what he's doing now.

“I would imagine within the next eight days, there'll probably be an announcement, and there'll be a shake-up in what we actually do with the coaching staff. There'll be a new philosophy in the coaching, to be honest with you.”

Dundee parted company with Docherty, the long-time assistant to new Hearts boss Derek McInnes, earlier this month, paying the price for failing to emulate last season’s achievement of a top-six finish. Maloney, who replaced Jack Ross in December 2021, was binned by Hibs after failing to reach the top six in the Scottish Premiership and losing a Scottish Cup semi-final to local rivals Hearts.

Neilson is back in Scotland after an unfulfilling 18-month stint with US second-tier side Tampa Bay Rowdies, the former Hearts, Dundee United and MK Dons boss insisting he’s interested in the Dundee, Motherwell AND Partick Thistle vacancies. Ayr United boss Brown, meanwhile, is considered a coaching talent of real potential after leading his team into the promotion play-offs.