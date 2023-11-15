Grant Scott makes Edinburgh derby claim ahead of Saturday’s showdown

Hibs manager Grant Scott (left) with Hearts manager Eva Olid (right). Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

This weekend will see the two sides meet for the second time this season with the Hibees coming out with a 1-0 win at Tynecastle earlier in the campaign. That victory almost became a catalyst for Scott’s side, with Hibs winning six of their last eight fixtures since the game. However, the manager insists that despite the importance surrounding the fixture, the outcome is not a pivotal moment in their campaign.

“It is important to pick up these points and try to hit or maintain a level of consistency, but it is one match, it won’t define our season,” he stated. “That is really important when we are as close to each other as we are. We went above Hearts last time with the victory but subsequently dropped some points that maybe we felt we shouldn’t have and they are now sitting above us again. They finished above us last year as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The onus is on us to change that picture but if it doesn’t happen this weekend, we still have matches to play. It is really really important, it is a derby, we want to get that bounce after a positive result. That’s what we are aiming for, but it is not going to be the worst-case scenario if we lose the game. It’d just be disappointing.”

Hearts are also coming into the game on a positive run of form. Eva Olid’s side picked up their first-ever point against SWPL1 champions Glasgow City last weekend in what was a highly impressive display. As a result, both teams are currently level on points in the league, with Hearts only sitting above Hibs in fourth on goal difference.

“We have to look at Hearts’ recent fixtures,” Scott added. “We don’t go back so far to look at the last derby. Derby fixtures, the form guide goes out of the window. We have to look at what they have been doing well, what they have done not so well and see where they are at compared to ourselves. Naturally, it is normal to do that sort of thing.

“It is a difficult one to predict. They have altered their shape and system a few times in the last few matches. Their last result was very commendable against Glasgow City for example. They are normally a possession-based team and they weren’t on that day and they came away with something really good. It is difficult for us to prepare properly so the focus is switched more to ourselves and where we can take our form.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad