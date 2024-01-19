Grant Scott reveals what pleases him the most at Hibs
Hibs manager Grant Scott has revealed what is pleasing him the most at the club as his side prepares for the Sky Sports Cup semi-final.
The capital side has been in wonderful form recently. Scott, only joined the club in June to begin his second spell in charge of the team, but has already left his mark on the team. Since October 22, Hibs have won eight of their last nine games, while also progressing to the Sky Sports Cup semi-final. This form has also seen the capital rise to fourth in the SWPL1, as they look to close the gap on the top three. However, amidst this incredible run, Scott highlights one factor that has particularly pleased the manager.
“We have done well,” he explained. “Jorian [Baucom] is obviously a headline act at the moment with the number of goals that she is scoring. I have to be fair to the other strikers, Eilidh Adams has done well and is overall on 10 goals. She is still contributing.
“The pleasing thing for me is if you add in those goals from Micky [McAlonie], Ellis [Notley], Shannon [McGregor] and Abbie [Ferguson] in the wide areas, we are getting goals from all over the pitch which for any successful team is important. It can’t all be on our strikers. Micky [McAlonie] chipping in with the goals in the last couple of games is good, Ellis [Notley] is the same. It is a good dynamic to have.”
The form the group are in is certainly special. Baucom is the third top scorer in the SWPL1 despite only signing in the summer with 16 goals. Her teammate Adams also hasn’t had trouble finding the net with the 19-year-old already bagging two hat-tricks this season. Also among the goals is Michaela McAlonie who has now netted five times in two games in 2024.
For many, they are hitting their form at the perfect time as they look to progress into the Sky Sports Cup final again this season. Scott, who is no stranger to winning trophies at Hibs, is aiming to replicate his previous success at the club, with Hibs now just two games away from a trophy. With the occasion now closing in, the manager insists that he will do everything in his power to ensure Hibs make it to Tynecastle in March.
“[Getting to the final] would just compound all of the work the players have done over the last six or seven months now,” he added. “We worked hard in the summer and probably weren’t where we needed to be at the start of the season and had a couple of poor results. Now, we have been fairly consistent in our performance. Your league position is the one that tells you how well you have done come the end of the season.
“These cup runs, if you make a final or two are just another indication that you have been a good team over a consistent period and get yourself through a couple of rounds. It always feels a bit different to a league match, we want to be in the final and I’m sure Partick feel the same. We will be doing everything that we can to get there.”