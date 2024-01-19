Hibs manager Grant Scott has revealed what is pleasing him the most at the club as his side prepares for the Sky Sports Cup semi-final.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The capital side has been in wonderful form recently. Scott, only joined the club in June to begin his second spell in charge of the team, but has already left his mark on the team. Since October 22, Hibs have won eight of their last nine games, while also progressing to the Sky Sports Cup semi-final. This form has also seen the capital rise to fourth in the SWPL1, as they look to close the gap on the top three. However, amidst this incredible run, Scott highlights one factor that has particularly pleased the manager.

“We have done well,” he explained. “Jorian [Baucom] is obviously a headline act at the moment with the number of goals that she is scoring. I have to be fair to the other strikers, Eilidh Adams has done well and is overall on 10 goals. She is still contributing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The pleasing thing for me is if you add in those goals from Micky [McAlonie], Ellis [Notley], Shannon [McGregor] and Abbie [Ferguson] in the wide areas, we are getting goals from all over the pitch which for any successful team is important. It can’t all be on our strikers. Micky [McAlonie] chipping in with the goals in the last couple of games is good, Ellis [Notley] is the same. It is a good dynamic to have.”

The form the group are in is certainly special. Baucom is the third top scorer in the SWPL1 despite only signing in the summer with 16 goals. Her teammate Adams also hasn’t had trouble finding the net with the 19-year-old already bagging two hat-tricks this season. Also among the goals is Michaela McAlonie who has now netted five times in two games in 2024.

For many, they are hitting their form at the perfect time as they look to progress into the Sky Sports Cup final again this season. Scott, who is no stranger to winning trophies at Hibs, is aiming to replicate his previous success at the club, with Hibs now just two games away from a trophy. With the occasion now closing in, the manager insists that he will do everything in his power to ensure Hibs make it to Tynecastle in March.

“[Getting to the final] would just compound all of the work the players have done over the last six or seven months now,” he added. “We worked hard in the summer and probably weren’t where we needed to be at the start of the season and had a couple of poor results. Now, we have been fairly consistent in our performance. Your league position is the one that tells you how well you have done come the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad