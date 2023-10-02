Broxburn Athletic lead the way at the top of the East of Scotland Premier Division – and summer arrival Greg Page has revealed they won’t give up top spot easily.

Greg Page is loving his time so far at Broxburn Athletic [Pic: Broxburn Athletic]

Steve Pittman’s side continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 away victory over Hill of Beath on Saturday thanks to Callum Heath’s late winner. That maintained their three-point lead at the top of the table and centre back Page, who made the move from Penicuik Athletic during the close season, is determined to stay there.

“It’s been a good start for us. I think we’ve hit the ground running right from pre-season with a group of boys that are determined to win the league,” said Page,

“I think you seen on Saturday that we’ve got a big squad and everyone is going to play their part. Hopefully we can just keep kicking on and continue our good run going forward.

“We all knew that we would get another chance, it seems to be that way at the moment. We are kind of grinding out results, which is a sign of a decent team, albeit I think if we got games finished off earlier it would make life a wee bit easier for ourselves.

“We’ve had a good start, but realistically Jeanfield are only three points behind and Mussy are close. We’ve got a really tough run of fixtures coming up which will all be hard games. We can’t afford to get too comfortable in this league or we will just get punished.”

Page has been impressed with the set-up at Albyn Park since joining the club.

He continued: “Once I met with the club and I spoke to the manager regarding what their goals are for the season, I couldn’t turn the move down. I want to try and win a league, and I think Broxburn is probably the best place for me to do that this year.

“I knew a few of the boys already so I thought it was going to be a good place to go. Coming to Broxburn, there is a buzz around the place to try and win things. We just need to take each game as it comes and see where we end up at the end of the season.

“There has been a massive change in the playing squad with boys coming in and boys going. There is a core group there that kind of run the dressing room and keep everything in order. We all get on really well with each other, we are all mates now. We enjoy training together and we enjoy the games.