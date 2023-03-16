News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
22 minutes ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Groundhop weekend explained: How to watch six local football matches in three days

It's that time of year again when groundhoppers grab a colossal slice of the action with six matches in the space of three days.

By Neil McGlade
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:54 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 13:12 GMT

There are some formal organisations for groundhoppers, including GroundhopUK, who travel the length and breadth of the country for their football fix, often several times a year. The 92 Club in England, for example, is a group of groundhoppers who have visited matches at all Premier League and Championship, League One and League Two stadiums.

Closer to home, supporters will descend on East Lothian this weekend with four matches taking place on Saturday and then on to Midlothian for the sixth and final fixture of the weekend on Sunday. However, it all begins in the Capital tomorrow night, though, when Tynecastle host Sauchie Juniors at Meggetland in the East of Scotland Premier Division. There are another four matches from Scottish football's sixth tier to follow along with Tranent’s clash against Bo’ness United in the Lowland League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kick-off times are adjusted accordingly to enable supporters to attend as many matches as possible over the course of a few days and all within a local proximity.

Tranent Juniors' Foresters Park is one of the venues groundhoppers will attend this weekend. Picture: Maurice Dougan.
Tranent Juniors' Foresters Park is one of the venues groundhoppers will attend this weekend. Picture: Maurice Dougan.
Tranent Juniors' Foresters Park is one of the venues groundhoppers will attend this weekend. Picture: Maurice Dougan.
Most Popular

So how did it all start? Well, the concept of groundhopping actually began in the late 1980s south of the border and is a popular hobby among football fans in Europe, too. A lot of groundhoppers are neutral supporters and choose to take in as many games and venues as possible as oppose to following one team – football fanatics you could say. Roll on the weekend!

Scottish Groundhop Weekend

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friday, March 17: Tynecastle v Sauchie Juniors (East of Scotland League Premier Division, Meggetland, 7.45pm kick-off).

Saturday, March 18: Dunbar United v Coldstream (East of Scotland League First Division, New Countess Park, 11.15am kick-off); Haddington Athletic v Dundonald Bluebell (East of Scotland League First Division, Millcroft, 2pm kick-off);

Tranent Juniors v Bo'ness United (Lowland League, Foresters Park, 5pm kick-off); Musselburgh Athletic v Broxburn Athletic (East of Scotland League Premier Division, Olivebank, 7.45pm kick-off).

Sunday, March 19: Penicuik Athletic v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale (East of Scotland League Premier Division, Penicuik Park, 12.15pm kick-off).

Lowland LeagueLeague TwoPremier LeagueBo'ness United