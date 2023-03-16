Groundhop weekend explained: How to watch six local football matches in three days

There are some formal organisations for groundhoppers, including GroundhopUK, who travel the length and breadth of the country for their football fix, often several times a year. The 92 Club in England, for example, is a group of groundhoppers who have visited matches at all Premier League and Championship, League One and League Two stadiums.

Closer to home, supporters will descend on East Lothian this weekend with four matches taking place on Saturday and then on to Midlothian for the sixth and final fixture of the weekend on Sunday. However, it all begins in the Capital tomorrow night, though, when Tynecastle host Sauchie Juniors at Meggetland in the East of Scotland Premier Division. There are another four matches from Scottish football's sixth tier to follow along with Tranent’s clash against Bo’ness United in the Lowland League.

Kick-off times are adjusted accordingly to enable supporters to attend as many matches as possible over the course of a few days and all within a local proximity.

Tranent Juniors' Foresters Park is one of the venues groundhoppers will attend this weekend. Picture: Maurice Dougan.

So how did it all start? Well, the concept of groundhopping actually began in the late 1980s south of the border and is a popular hobby among football fans in Europe, too. A lot of groundhoppers are neutral supporters and choose to take in as many games and venues as possible as oppose to following one team – football fanatics you could say. Roll on the weekend!

Scottish Groundhop Weekend

Friday, March 17: Tynecastle v Sauchie Juniors (East of Scotland League Premier Division, Meggetland, 7.45pm kick-off).

Saturday, March 18: Dunbar United v Coldstream (East of Scotland League First Division, New Countess Park, 11.15am kick-off); Haddington Athletic v Dundonald Bluebell (East of Scotland League First Division, Millcroft, 2pm kick-off);

Tranent Juniors v Bo'ness United (Lowland League, Foresters Park, 5pm kick-off); Musselburgh Athletic v Broxburn Athletic (East of Scotland League Premier Division, Olivebank, 7.45pm kick-off).