Haddington Athletic boss Scott Bonar hails impact of new signing Dylan Tait after brace in cup upset

Striker Tait only signed from Craigroyston last month, but Saturday’s goals took his Hi-Hi tally to five already from his opening three matches. Jackie Myles pulled a goal back for the visitors, but it was a losing return to Millfield for Musselburgh boss Joe Hamill, who left Haddington f or Musselburgh last summer.

Both teams went into the match at Millfield knowing a win would guarantee top spot in their group G and qualification to the last 16, with the losing side exiting the competition.

Haddington are intent on securing promotion to the Premier Division this season and the victory was their third top-flight scalp this season.

“The league cup was a bit of a distraction when it started, but once we got going we wanted to go and win our group,” said Bonar. “It was good to gauge ourselves against a Premier Division team and I thought we were really, really good. We coped well. We had a few players out, so we had to shuffle the pack a wee bit, so it was pleasing that we got the same kind of performance with different personnel.

“We’re trying to grow the club and that’s us now beating Inverkeithing, Dunbar and Musselburgh at home. It’s a good way to gauge where we are in terms of what we need to do to develop the team and putting into the players at training on a Tuesday and Thursday.

“Dylan has been outstanding in the three games he’s played. He took both of his goals really well. They were two strikers’ goals. He’s definitely added to the team. He’s brought right into the work ethic. I’m delighted for with him. If he can continue this form we’ve got a gem on our hands, I think.

“I knew him when he was at Spartans, but I went to watch him a couple of times playing for Craigroyston just to see how he had developed and then he played against us and impressed me right away. With our style of football, I thought he would slot right in and fortunately that’s what’s happened. He’s playing really well.”