Lee Hamilton the difference as in-form Edinburgh City edge Stirling Albion

Lee Hamilton scored Edinburgh City's winner against Stirling Albion. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Defender Lee Hamilton scored the decisive goal just before the hour mark at Ainslie Park to keep the Citizens on track for the play-offs.

The Capital outfit have been excellent since the turn of the year and are now undefeated in their last six League Two fixtures. Fourth-placed City have opened up a four-point gap on Stenhousemuir but will have their eye on Annan - who are two points better off - immediately above.

Manager Gary Naysmith was forced into one change from the side that ran out 2-0 winners at Stranraer last week, goalscorer Hamilton replacing Callum Tapping who missed out altogether.

The hosts almost fell behind inside the opening minute, though, as Kyle Banner's header was cleared off the line by an alert home defender.

Skipper for the night Callum Crane then forced visiting goalkeeper Blair Currie into a fingertip save with a fierce drive after 25 minutes.

Both teams continued to attack with purpose, striker Ouzy See and his opposite number Akeel Francis looking lively at either end.

However, Albion's Dylan Mackin headed wide of Brian Schwake's right-hand post six minutes after the restart when he really should have at least hit the target.

The hosts came within inches of the opener two minutes later after a cross whipped in from the right struck a Stirling defender before cannoning back off the crossbar.

However, they didn't have to wait long as made the breakthrough 15 minutes into the second half when Ouzy See did all the work before finding Hamilton, who lashed the ball beyond Currie from just a couple of yards.

The Binos huffed and puffed as they searched for a route back into the game but too many misplaced passes around the box proved to be their downfall.