Hearts aiming to complete milestone in clash against Celtic

Eva Olid has challenged her side to complete the year by finally taking some points off Celtic.

The Glaswegian giants are the only team Hearts haven’t taken a single point off in 2023. Olid’s side managed to draw twice with Rangers late in their last campaign and also earned a 0-0 draw versus Glasgow City last month. With Hearts yet to pick up a point against Celtic in their history, Olid is aiming to change that on Sunday.

“It is the last game before Christmas and it is a special game where we want to finish well,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News.

“You think ‘why is Celtic the last game of the year’ but we love this game because it is so competitive. We know that they are difficult but we will give it our best.

“Celtic are the only team that we haven’t got points off yet. Our objective is to get the three points, that is always the main objective.”

Hearts have got close to completing this objective in the past. The closest they came was in their last meeting where the visitors went 2-0 up before eventually being defeated 3-2.

Hearts are also in a good run of form at the moment, winning their last two fixtures. This has seen them net a combined 10 goals. With all of this taken into account, Olid sees no reason why her side cannot take all three points.

“Last season in the Scottish Cup it was a 1-0 at one point and we worked so hard that game,” she added. “This season, the last game when we played against them, it was so close. We went 2-0 up and then it ended 3-2. The fact we couldn’t get points from that game was so frustrating.