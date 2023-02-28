News you can trust since 1873
Hearts and Hibs average attendance figures compared to Scottish Premiership rivals – gallery

New figures show that Scottish football has by far the highest match attendance per capita in European football, but how do Hearts and Hibs compare to their rivals?

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
1 hour ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 4:19pm

Statistics, published on German football data website transfermarkt, show that the SPFL has 21.3 attendees per 1,000 people at matches across its top four divisions, and a weekly average support of 117,700 fans. The stats don’t include Lowland and East of Scotland clubs, some of whom have higher attendances that lower-tier SPFL clubs.

The attendance per capita in Scotland is 65 per cent higher than the second-placed country the Netherlands, which has 12.9 attendees per 1,000 people. Denmark in third with 12.2 attendees per 1,000 people, followed by Iceland with 12.0 attendees and England and Wales, with 11.4 attendees.

Of course, the figures are not always entirely accurate, with some clubs including season ticket holders in matchday attendance figure, whether they turn up or not.

Nevertheless, this is how Hearts, Hibs and Livingston rank this season in terms of average attendance, compared to their Scottish Premiership rivals...

1. Celtic

Average SPFL attendance this season is 52,784

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2. 20634696.jpg

49,192

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3. Hearts

18,510

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

4. Hibs

17,160

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

SPFLScottish PremiershipNetherlands