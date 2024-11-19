Hearts and Hibs biggest transfer buys ever compared to rivals - how the Premiership table would look

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Football reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 12:00 GMT

All 12 top-flight clubs in Scotland have had some extremely talented players on their books throughout the years

Hearts and Hibs have been fortunate enough to sign some hugely talented stars in recent decades.

Both clubs have not been afraid to splash the cash over the years in order to snap up top players from leagues across Europe.

From the likes of Jose Goncalves from FBK Kaunas to Tynecastle or Dylan Vente from Roda JC to Easter Road, those are just a few examples of the biggest buys to have walked through the doors in Edinburgh in recent times.

But what about the league as a whole? With the January transfer window on the horizon, the Edinburgh Evening News has looked back over the biggest deals of all-time concluded by each club and how the Scottish Premiership table would look as a result...

Victor Loturi (Cavalry FC, £76k)

1. Ross County - 12th

Victor Loturi (Cavalry FC, £76k) | SNS Group

Paul Wright (St Johnstone, £340k)

2. Kilmarnock - 11th

Paul Wright (St Johnstone, £340k) | SNS Group

Billy Dodds (Dundee, £400k)

3. St Johnstone - 10th

Billy Dodds (Dundee, £400k) | SNS Group

John Spencer (Everton, £500k)

4. Motherwell - 9th

John Spencer (Everton, £500k) | SNS Group

