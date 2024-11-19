Hearts and Hibs have been fortunate enough to sign some hugely talented stars in recent decades.

Both clubs have not been afraid to splash the cash over the years in order to snap up top players from leagues across Europe.

From the likes of Jose Goncalves from FBK Kaunas to Tynecastle or Dylan Vente from Roda JC to Easter Road, those are just a few examples of the biggest buys to have walked through the doors in Edinburgh in recent times.

But what about the league as a whole? With the January transfer window on the horizon, the Edinburgh Evening News has looked back over the biggest deals of all-time concluded by each club and how the Scottish Premiership table would look as a result...