Hearts and Hibs discover dates and TV schedule for Scottish Cup quarters

Hearts and Hibs have discovered the kick-off times and TV schedule for their Scottish Cup quarter-final ties.

Hearts drew with Partick Thistle the last time the sides met in Glasgow. Picture: SNS

Celtic’s trip to Easter Road in the last eight has been given the early evening kick-off slot of 5.15pm on Saturday, March 2nd. It will be shown live by Premier Sports.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have failed to secure victory in each of their last three trips to Leith and will be going up against a Hibs side led by new boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Hearts, meanwhile, have found their trip to Partick Thistle moved to the Monday evening. BBC Scotland will broadcast that match with a 7.05pm kick-off time.

The Tynecastle side faced Thistle at the same stage of the competition in 2006 on their way to winning the trophy.

Full details are as follows...

Saturday, 2 March 2019 (Kick-off 5.15pm); Hibernian v. Celtic – live on Premier Sports

Sunday, 3 March (Kick-off 1.30pm); Aberdeen v. Kilmarnock or Rangers - live on Premier Sports

Sunday, 3 March (Kick-off 3.30pm); Dundee United v. Ross County or Inverness Caledonian Thistle – live on BBC Scotland

Monday, 4 March (Kick-off 7.05pm); Partick Thistle v. Heart of Midlothian – live on BBC Scotland