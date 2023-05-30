The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season is officially over with Hearts having finished fourth and Hibs just one place behind them in fifth.

It was a terrific league season overall for both of the Edinburgh clubs as they ultimately missed out on third place to an Aberdeen side who were resurgent under Barry Robson in the second half of the season. However, that didn’t stop the faithful followers of both clubs packing out Tynecastle and Easter Road week after week.