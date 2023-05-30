News you can trust since 1873
Hearts and Hibs final home league attendance figures for 22/23 compared to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen & more - gallery

Here are the final average home league attendance figures for all Scottish Premiership clubs and how the Edinburgh sides compare to the other ten teams.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 30th May 2023, 14:48 BST

The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season is officially over with Hearts having finished fourth and Hibs just one place behind them in fifth.

It was a terrific league season overall for both of the Edinburgh clubs as they ultimately missed out on third place to an Aberdeen side who were resurgent under Barry Robson in the second half of the season. However, that didn’t stop the faithful followers of both clubs packing out Tynecastle and Easter Road week after week.

Here is how all 12 Scottish Premiership club’s average home league attendances for the 2022/23 season stack up, ranked from lowest to highest using data from football statistics site Transfermakrt:

Average home attendance = 4,329

1. Livingston

Photo Sales
2. Ross County

Photo Sales
3. St Johnstone

Photo Sales
4. Motherwell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
