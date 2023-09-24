How does the average attendances at Tynecastle and Easter Road compare to Hearts and Hibs’ Premiership rivals?

There were contrasting fortunes for Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibs on Saturday afternoon as they continued their attempts to move on from challenging starts to the Premiership season.

There was disappointment for Hearts as an early goal from Ryan Strain helped in-form St Mirren claim a narrow home win against Steven Naismith’s men to extend their unbeaten run to a sixth game and remain in second place in the table.

It was a far more positive afternoon for cross-city rivals Hibs as Lewis Miller and Dylan Vente helped manager Nick Montgomery claimed a 2-0 win over St Johnstone on his home debut at Easter Road. There was also a moment of club history as the 16,850 supporters in attendance witnessed Hibs youngest ever player to feature in a top flight game as 16-year-old Rory Whittaker came on for the last 20 minutes.

Both clubs were given fine support in their respective matches as fans on both sides of the Edinburgh divide continued to rally behind their sides - but how does the average attendance on their home grounds compare to their Premiership rivals?

1 . The average attendances in the Cinch Premiership for the 2023/24 season. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Livingston Average attendance: 3,853 Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Ross County Average attendance: 4,619 Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales