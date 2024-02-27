It's a game that means so much but who will come out on top when Hearts face Hibs at Tynecastle this week?

The two sides have different objectives heading into the game. Steven Naismith's hosts are looking to go 14 points ahead of fourth-placed Kilmarnock while Nick Montgomery's visitors are pushing for a spot in the top six.

A 5-0 defeat to Rangers ended a winning Hearts run on Saturday and Hibs head to Gorgie off the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Dundee. The first derby of the season ended 2-2 while last time out, a dramatic Lawrence Shankland goal sealed a 1-0 win for Naismith's team.

Three points will be on the agenda for both teams and demanded by both sets of supporters in a clash that rarely holds anything back when it comes to passion. Here's the latest team news for Hearts and Hibs ahead of kick-off.

Barrie McKay (Hearts) - OUT A knee injury keeps the winger out this one.

Jake Doyle Hayes (Hibs) - OUT Doyle-Hayes continues recovery from injury, which has plagued him this term.

Liam Boyce (Hearts) - OUT Had surgery at the start of February, keeping him out for six-eight weeks.