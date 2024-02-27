News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Hearts and Hibs injury latest: 7 out and 1 doubt ahead of derby as both sides head into battle with depth

Hearts face Hibs this midweek and here's the latest injury news.

By Ben Banks
Published 27th Feb 2024, 21:00 GMT

It's a game that means so much but who will come out on top when Hearts face Hibs at Tynecastle this week?

The two sides have different objectives heading into the game. Steven Naismith's hosts are looking to go 14 points ahead of fourth-placed Kilmarnock while Nick Montgomery's visitors are pushing for a spot in the top six.

A 5-0 defeat to Rangers ended a winning Hearts run on Saturday and Hibs head to Gorgie off the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Dundee. The first derby of the season ended 2-2 while last time out, a dramatic Lawrence Shankland goal sealed a 1-0 win for Naismith's team.

Three points will be on the agenda for both teams and demanded by both sets of supporters in a clash that rarely holds anything back when it comes to passion. Here's the latest team news for Hearts and Hibs ahead of kick-off.

A knee injury keeps the winger out this one.

1. Barrie McKay (Hearts) - OUT

A knee injury keeps the winger out this one.

Photo Sales
Doyle-Hayes continues recovery from injury, which has plagued him this term.

2. Jake Doyle Hayes (Hibs) - OUT

Doyle-Hayes continues recovery from injury, which has plagued him this term.

Photo Sales
Had surgery at the start of February, keeping him out for six-eight weeks.

3. Liam Boyce (Hearts) - OUT

Had surgery at the start of February, keeping him out for six-eight weeks.

Photo Sales
Out of a boot but an ankle problem removes him from this one.

4. Josh Campbell (Hibs) - OUT

Out of a boot but an ankle problem removes him from this one.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:TynecastleTeam newsHearts FCScottish Premiership