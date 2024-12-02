Hearts and Hibs learn Scottish Cup opponents as fourth round draw made
Hearts and Hibs have both been dealt favourable draws for the fourth round of the Scottish Cup against sides from outwith the SPFL.
The Jambos will be making the trip to Highland League leaders Brechin City who are managed by former Hibee Patrick Cregg. It will be the first time the two sides have faced each other in over 30 years with the last meeting being in 1992 in the Scottish League Cup which the Jambos won 2-1.
Meanwhile, Hibs have been drawn at home to Clydebank of the West of Scotland football league. It will be a first official meeting of the two sides with the current Clydebank having been formed in 2003 but there were plenty meetings between the Hibees and the old Clydebank including the Scottish Cup in 2000 where Hibs won 3-0 in a replay after being held to a 1-1 draw at Easter Road.
Former Hearts, Rangers and Scotland and ex Jambos head coach Steven Naismith was the man who drew the balls live on BBC Scotland following Falkirk’s 3-1 win at East Kilbride as the Bairns became the final team to put their name in the pot. Here is the Scottish Cup fourth round draw in full:
- Dumbarton v Airdrieonians
- Cove Rangers v Forfar Athletic
- Dundee v Dundee United
- Dunfermline Athletic v Stenhousemuir
- Falkirk v Raith Rovers
- St Johnstone v Motherwell
- Queen’s Park v Montrose
- Ross County v Livingston
- Hibernian v Clydebank
- Rangers v Fraserburgh
- Brechin City v Heart of Midlothian
- Queen of the South v St Mirren
- Hamilton Academicals v Musselburgh Athletic
- Elgin City v Aberdeen
- Broxburn Athletic v Ayr United
- Celtic v Kilmarnock
Ties are set to be played the weekend of January 18. A total of five live matches are expected to be broadcast across the weekend with both Premier Sports and BBC Scotland having broadcast rights.