Hearts and Hibs quartet named in Scotland Under-17 squad for UEFA qualifying triple-header

Midfielders Jacob MacIntyre and Rudi Molotnikov of Hibs will be joined by Hearts defensive pair Bobby McLuckie and Rocco Friel as the youngsters look to emulate the Scotland 17s side that reached the European Championships in Israel earlier this year.

Twelve of the squad are Scottish FA JD Performance School players, including three of the contingent from Hearts and Hibs.

The three Group 4 matches at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali mark the start of the qualifying campaign for next year’s tournament in Hungary.

The wee Scots take on hosts Malta on Wednesday October 19 before playing Northern Ireland on Saturday October 22. The three-game programme ends with the match against the Czech Republic on Tuesday October 25.

All games kick off at 10am Scotland time.

Squad: Rory Mahady (Leeds United), Callan McKenna (Queen’s Park); Cameron Bell (Rangers), Josh Dede (Celtic), Mitchel Frame (Celtic), Rocco Friel (Hearts), Bobby McLuckie (Hearts), Dylan Smith (Ross County); Murray Campbell (St Mirren), Lennon Connolly (Queen’s Park), Gabriel Forsyth (Hamilton Accies), Jacob MacIntyre (Hibs), Lennon Miller (Motherwell), Rudi Molotnikov (Hibs), Ryan One (Hamilton Accies), Bailey Rice (Rangers), Ewan Simpson (Aston Villa); Alasdair Davidson (Celtic), Rory MacLeod (Dundee United), Rory Wilson (Aston Villa).