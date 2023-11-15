Hearts and Hibs rival club sack manager after poor run of form

A Scottish Premiership manager has been sacked by his now-former club after a poor start to the season.

Scottish Premiership outfit Ross County have sacked manager Malky Mackay after a lacklustre run of games, as announced on their club website. He joined the club in 2021, having spent over two years at Victoria Park.

The Staggies are currently 11th in the league table, having accumulated just ten points from 12 games so far this season. As things stand, they are just above the drop zone on goal difference, with only Livingston below them.

Previously, Mackay has managed clubs such as Cardiff City, Watford and Wigan Athletic. As a player, he featured for the likes of West Ham United, Norwich City and Celtic. He also had a spell as caretaker manager of the Scottish national team and won five caps for his country over the course of his active playing career.

In a statement on Ross County's official club website, chairman Roy MacGregor wrote: “Malky has brought so much more to the club and the wider staff than just football management. The board would like to put on record our thanks for his contribution over the last 2 ½ years and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.”

Was sacking Malky Mackay the right call?

Mackay's time at Ross County certainly began well - he led them to a top-six finish in his first season at Victoria Park. Since the, however, he has not been quite as successful. Last season, County stayed up after a penalty shootout in the relegation playoffs - this season, they have shown little signs of improvement.