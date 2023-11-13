Hearts assistant manager takes up new role

Hearts assistant manager Sean Burt has taken up a new role at the club as the head of women’s recruitment.

Hearts currently sit fourth in the SWPL1. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

The move came into effect on Friday with former Aberdeen manager Gavin Beith remaining as the other assistant to manager Eva Olid. Burt had been the assistant manager since November 2021 and helped guide Hearts to a Scottish Cup semi-final and a record fourth-place finish in the SWPL1 last season.

“This is a very good move for both Sean [Burt] and the club,” Olid told Hearts. “Recruitment has been so important to our success over the last two seasons, and it will continue to be a key factor as we look to keep progressing.

“With Sean [Burt] taking the step away from his coaching role, this allows him more time to deal with agents regarding not only new signings but ensuring key players both in the first team and in the academy remain at the club.”

Signings have been a major factor in the club’s recent success. Ciara Grant and Emma Brownlie have been phenomenal since they joined the club last season with the pair both ending up in the PFA Team of the Season. This summer also saw some fantastic new additions to the club with Kathleen McGovern and Olufolasade Adamolekun providing a real threat up top. Now Burt will aim to ensure the same standard of recruitment is maintained and improved upon over the coming seasons.

“I’m delighted to be given this opportunity in what is a completely new role,” he told Hearts. “I have been heavily involved in the recruitment side of things recently, but this move will allow me to focus solely on our recruitment while allowing Eva and the rest of the coaching department to focus on the team.

“The women’s game continues to make great strides and with the correct recruitment, we can continue to grow as a football club. I believe the recruitment has been successful up until this point and it’s important we have the right strategy in place in order to deliver success.