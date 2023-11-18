Hearts below-par in Edinburgh derby with multiple players hitting 5/10's

Cailin Michie tackles Michaela McAlonie. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

GK - Charlotte Parker-Smith - 5/10

The ‘keeper should have done better with the opener. The loose ball after Rosie Livingstone’s shot gave Jorian Baucom the perfect opportunity to put Hibs in the driving seat.

RB - Emma Brownlie - 5/10

The full-back struggled slightly with Livingstone in the first half with the winger constantly looking to get in behind. Brownlie should have also arguably done better with her chance in the first-half as she fired wide after finding herself through.

CB - Carly Girasoli - 5/10

Was perhaps unlucky not to give Hearts the lead early on as her goal was ruled out. Again, like Waldie, had a solid game until those three minutes of madness put the game out of sight for the visitors.

CB - Lizzie Waldie - 6/10

The defender was great in the first half as Hibs looked to break with multiple excellent challenges being made to keep the hosts at bay. However, a lack of concentration across the entirety of the backline saw two goals in quick succession for Hibs.

LB - Esther Morgan - 6/10

The full-back did her best to close Abbie Ferguson out of the game but this proved to be a tough challenge. Attacking-wise she looked to find Hearts’ creative spark in the first-half but nothing really came off.

CM - Ciara Grant - 5/10

It wasn’t the best of games for the midfielder with many of her passes going astray from the intended target. Hibs often ensured that the Irish international was quickly closed down to prevent her from running the game.

CM - Cailin Michie - 6/10

The midfielder cut out a few of Hibs' counters but wasn't able to influence much in the attacking areas.

CAM - Katie Lockwood - 7/10

The former Hibee had a quiet game up until her goal. However, it was great anticipation from the attacker as she pulled the visitors back into the game.

RW - Georgia Timms - 5/10

The winger was marked out for much of the game and wasn't able to assert her usual influence on the game.

ST - Danni Findlay - 6/10

It just didn’t work out for Findlay up front who struggled to get into the game for large periods. This wasn’t just an issue for the striker with many unable to make an impact up front in the first half.

LW - Olufolasade Adamolekun - 6/10

It was a quiet game for the Jamaican international with Hearts unable to create many chances of promise throughout. After picking up a knock early in the second period, she was then subbed off.

Sub - Kathleen McGovern - 6/10

The striker looked to add a bit more in attack upon coming on.

Sub - Addie Handley - 7/10

Handley offered the visitors a little bit more in attack after coming on. Lockwood’s goal can mostly be attributed to the full-back after her cross caused all sorts of issues.

Sub - Georgia Hunter - 6/10