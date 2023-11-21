Hearts’ biggest surprises so far this season

With the SWPL1 now well underway, we examine what Hearts’ biggest surprises have been so far this campaign.

Hearts sit sixth in the SWPL1. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

It has been a solid start to the season for Eva Olid’s side as they look to continue to build upon their success from last season.

Progress is certainly being made, with their improved attacking prowess one of the standouts. However, the side has missed out on plenty of attainable points so far.

With Hearts now 13 games into the SWPL season, we look over five of their biggest surprises so far.

Versatile Georgia Timms

Georgia Timms tussles with Mia McAulay. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

The 25-year-old attacker came into Hearts last season and was mainly played as a lone striker. Then, in the summer, the Jam Tarts looked to strengthen their attacking options with Katie Lockwood, Danni Findlay and Kathleen McGovern all joining the capital side.

With so many quality players coming in, many wondered how Eva Olid planned to fit them all into her side. However, she had a plan. Since the start of the campaign, Timms has been used as a winger to great effect.

The 25-year-old has used her pace and strength to cause all sorts of problems for the opposition. This even saw her net another hat-trick for the club in a fantastic 6-1 win over Partick Thistle in December.

Heartbreak in Montrose

Charlotte Gammie wins a header against Emma Brownlie. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Recently promoted Montrose were struggling near the bottom of the table when Hearts paid them a visit. It was expected that the visitors would have an easy time at Links Park after some good recent performances.

This expectation looked to come to fruition as Hearts quickly found themselves 2-0 thanks to a Katie Lockwood double. However, Montrose worked their way back into the game and levelled the scoreline after 66 minutes.

Kathleen McGovern looked to have saved the day when she put Hearts back ahead seven minutes later but Montrose came back again. Aimee Ridgeway netted in the 90th minute to ensure points were shared and held Hearts to a shock result.

Late drama at Ainslie Park

Hearts celebrate late winner against Spartans. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

After their freak draw against Montrose, Hearts looked to bounce back away to local rivals Spartans. Things couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start at Ainslie Park for Olid’s side as they found themselves 2-0 down after 37 minutes.

Hearts managed to pull themselves back into the game just before half-time before Spartans restored their two-goal lead four minutes into the second period. It looked as if the Jambos would fail to pick up the three points again the hosts looked to see out the win.

However, three goals in the last 12 minutes from Hearts helped Hearts pull off a dramatic comeback as they came from 3-1 to win the game 4-3. A goal from Georiga Timms followed by a late brace from Olufolasade Adamolekun ensured the visitors earned a memorable victory in north Edinburgh.

Super signing Sade

Sade Adamolekun nets late winner against Spartans. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Little was known of Olufolasade Adamolekun when she moved to the capital. The Jamaican international had played all of her football in the United States before moving to Scotland where it didn’t take her too long to adapt.

After netting her first goal against Partick Thistle, the 22-year-old has not looked back. More goals would soon come with the versatile attacker adding to her collection against Rangers and Spartans.

If Adamolekun can keep this run of form up, she will easily be one of the signings of the season in the SWPL1.

Edinburgh derby misery

Carly Girasoli after she missed a chance to level late against Hibs. Credit: David Mollison

Hearts have been less than impressive in the last two meetings against Hibs. Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Easter Road now means that the Jam Tarts have lost their last two meetings against their rivals. When compared to the last campaign, this is a massive surprise.