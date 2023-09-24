Hearts captain’s ‘pressure’ admission as former Hibs star is linked with Caley role

The latest news from Hearts and Hibs after a weekend of contrasting fortunes for the Edinburgh rivals.

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland could not hide his frustrations following Saturday’s defeat at in-form St Mirren.

The hosts have been the surprise package of the early weeks of the Premiership season and they maintained their unbeaten record with a narrow win over Steven Naismith’s side.

An early strike from Ryan Strain proved to be the difference between the two sides as Hearts were found wanting in an away game once again. The defeat means Naismith’s men have won just one of their five games on the road in all competitions and their fourth consecutive loss away from Tynecastle.

Shankland admitted there was growing pressure on his side to end their barren run but urged his team-mates to use that as motivation to find and improvement.

He told BBC Scotland: “It’s hard to see past the result for me,

“We created three good chances. If they go in, obviously the scoreline changes, the narrative of the game changes, but St Mirren also had three goals chopped off in the game. Over the balance, in general there wasn’t much in the game, but it’s hard to see past the result for me. It’s really frustrating at the minute to be honest.

“There’s a bit of pressure, but it’s a good pressure and we need to start accepting that. It’s a pressure to be good and go and win games. You’re better having that pressure than going into games and people are expecting you to get beat, but it’s a sticky one. It’s obviously frustrating.”

Former Hibs star linked with Championship role

Scott Brown has been linked with a quickfire return to management after the former Hibs midfielder was mentioned as a candidate to take over at Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown has been sacked as manager of Fleetwood Town. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The former Scotland and Celtic star has been out of work for just three weeks after he was sacked at English League One club Fleetwood Town following a dismal start to the new season.

However, he could now be in line to return to the dugout as Caley look to replace former boss Billy Dodds.

BBC Scotland reporter Iain Auld told Sportsound: “You mention about names, I’ve head a few in the build up to this one.