Hearts have confirmed that they have signed goalkeeper Rachael Johnstone from Celtic with Lisa Rodgers departing the club as part of the deal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Johnstone has had a highly successful career at the Glaswegians. Despite being just 19 years old, she has featured in the Champions League and lifted both the Sky Sports Cup and the Scottish Cup.

For the past few months, she has been on loan to fellow neighbours Spartans. During this time, the ‘keeper has made numerous appearances for the club as they attempt to starve off their relegation fears. Now, Johnstone has signed an 18-month contract with the option of another year to join up with Eva Olid at Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am very happy that Rachael has agreed to join us here at Hearts. She is a very talented young goalkeeper, who has a bright future ahead of her,” Olid told Hearts.

“We are continuing to strengthen as a squad and the key to that is having strength and depth in every position. Rachael’s arrival helps us provide competition for Charlotte Parker-Smith and I am very much looking forward to working alongside her.”