Hearts capture first signing of 2024 from Celtic
Hearts have confirmed that they have signed goalkeeper Rachael Johnstone from Celtic with Lisa Rodgers departing the club as part of the deal.
Johnstone has had a highly successful career at the Glaswegians. Despite being just 19 years old, she has featured in the Champions League and lifted both the Sky Sports Cup and the Scottish Cup.
For the past few months, she has been on loan to fellow neighbours Spartans. During this time, the ‘keeper has made numerous appearances for the club as they attempt to starve off their relegation fears. Now, Johnstone has signed an 18-month contract with the option of another year to join up with Eva Olid at Hearts.
“I am very happy that Rachael has agreed to join us here at Hearts. She is a very talented young goalkeeper, who has a bright future ahead of her,” Olid told Hearts.
“We are continuing to strengthen as a squad and the key to that is having strength and depth in every position. Rachael’s arrival helps us provide competition for Charlotte Parker-Smith and I am very much looking forward to working alongside her.”
As part of the deal, Lisa Rodger will be departing the club to go to Celtic. Rodgers has been the understudy to Charlotte Parker-Smith this season and had a successful loan spell to Boroughmuir Thistle in the SWPL2 last season.