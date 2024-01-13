Hearts confirmed to be without key striker for weekend clash

Manager Eva Olid has confirmed that striker Kathleen McGovern with be out for Hearts’ away trip to Motherwell.

The Jam Tarts travel to K-Park on Sunday as they look to retake fourth spot. However, if they are to take all three points they will have to do it without Kathleen McGovern. The striker has been on fire since she joined the club in the summer and has already netted 10 times despite picking up multiple knocks.

Last weekend, the 21-year-old scored four times past Edinburgh Caledonia in a 9-0 win in the Scottish Cup before being forced off with an injury. As a result, Olid confirmed that the striker will be on the sidelines “for a few weeks” as she looks to recover from her latest knock.

Motherwell has typically provided the Jam Tarts a tough test in recent years. In three of their last five meetings, a singular goal has been enough to settle the game with the two sides usually contesting a close affair.

However, the last time the two teams met, Hearts completely blew their opponents away. Katie Lockwood scored twice with Carly Girasoli, Jenna Penman and Eilidh Davies also getting in on the act in a 5-1 win at the Oriam. However, Olid is still wary of the threat Sunday’s opponents present.

“After the break, it is the first match of the league and we are looking forward to going back into the competition,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News.