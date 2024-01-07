Hearts cruised through the Scottish Cup after big local derby victory

Kathleen McGovern (centre) netted four times against Edinburgh Caledonia. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

It was a dominant performance from start to finish from the hosts who had little trouble overcoming the League One side. Kathleen McGovern found the net an incredible four times with Aimee Anderson, Georgia Hunter, Olufolasade Adamolekun and Danni Findlay also getting involved in the goals. Assistant manager Gavin Beith was ecstatic with the performance as Hearts confirmed their place in the next round.

“The objective of the cup is to make sure that we went through, we did that but more importantly we did it in the right manner,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Sometimes you can come back after a break, you can be a little slow and sluggish but the attitude and application of the girls was fantastic. From minute one to minute 90 we played with an intensity and a desire to try and score goals. It was really pleasing to see. A great performance and we are in the next round.”

Hearts started the better of the two sides with Jessica Husband and Lizzie Waldie trying to force an early opener with distanced efforts. McGovern was next to go close as her effort was well saved before the follow-up shot bounced wide of the target. Edinburgh Caledonia ‘keeper Robyn Taylor was on fire for the visitors and was highly unlucky to concede a penalty 16 minutes in. McGovern pounced on this opportunity and guided the ball into the net from the spot to give the hosts the opener. The striker then followed it up with a stunning strike from distance to double Hearts’ lead. McGovern then finished off her hat-trick mid-way through the first half after she slammed a loose ball into the net. Anderson soon made it 4-0 as she latched onto a great ball before placing it beyond the ‘keeper to further Hearts’ control before half-time.

McGovern started the second half where she left off as she buried her fourth of the game just minutes into the half. Moments after the restart, she almost had her fifth as her effort cannoned off the post. Captain Hunter was next to get among the goals as she headed in Hearts’ sixth from Cailin Michie’s corner. A seventh goal soon came as substitute Adamolekun buried from close range. Findlay was next to find the net after a fantastic ball from Erin Rennie found the striker who cooly finished. A ninth goal followed as a deflected effort went beyond the ‘keeper to further confirm Hearts’ dominance as they cruised to a 9-0 victory.