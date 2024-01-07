Hearts debutant impresses as another hits perfect score in Scottish Cup demolition

Debutant Erin Husband impressed while another player hit a perfect score as Hearts cruised to a 9-0 victory over Edinburgh Caledonia in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Kathleen McGovern (left) and Cailin Michie (right) both heavily impressed throughout. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie.

GK - Charlotte Parker-Smith - 6/10

Had little to nothing to do all game as Hearts controlled the cup tie.

RWB - Jenna Penman - 9/10

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Made some great runs throughout which resulted in Hearts’ third. The fullback made great use of her physical strength to take control of the ball and send it into a dangerous area for McGovern to convert.

CB - Erin Husband - 8/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The debutant never looked out of place as she helped control the game from the backline. The 15-year-old played some absolutely fantastic balls which helped to break through the Edinburgh Caledonia backline, one of which directly led to McGovern’s third.

CB - Georgia Hunter - 8/10

The captain led the backline well and cut out many of the threats Edinburgh Caledonia looked to impose with ease. Hunter then got herself a goal as she jumped highest to head home Hearts’ sixth in the second half.

CB - Lizzie Waldie - 6/10

Didn’t really have too much to do at the back as Hearts controlled the game. Made a fantastic run right at the end of the first half before coming off at the interval.

LWB - Jessica Husband - 7/10

Alongside with her twin sister, Jessica Husband looked fantastic throughout. The wingback was unfortunate not to grab a goal in the first half as she tested the ‘keeper multiple times throughout.

CM - Cailin Michie - 8/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a great performance from Michie who ensured the visitors rarely got beyond the halfway line. Her passing was spot on and her fantastic corner perfectly landed on Hunter’s head from Hearts’ sixth.

CM - Erin Rennie - 7/10

Another great performer, Rennie’s passing ability was on full show as she split open the visitors backline on more than one occasion. Her ball to Findlay was magnificent and helped to further Hearts’ lead.

CM - Eilidh Davies - 7/10

Alongside the two other midfielders, Davies helped oversee another fantastic result to get their name in the hat for the next round.

ST - Aimee Anderson - 7/10

Anderson was lively in attack throughout the game and picked up a deserved goal in the first half after calmy placing it past the ‘’keeper. Anderson could have easily had a couple more if it wasn’t for some great saves by the imposing ‘keeper

ST - Kathleen McGovern - 10/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gave Hearts the lead with a well-converted penalty. McGovern then followed up the goal with a stunner from distance to double Hearts’ lead. The striker then finished off her hat-trick in the first half with a well struck finish to put the hosts well in control. Her form continued into the second period as she hit in her fourth. Unfortunately, she was forced off later on after picking up an injury.

Sub - Danni Findlay - 7/10

Took her goal nicely to extend Hearts’ lead.

Sub - Olufolasade Adamolekun - 7/10

The substitute came on and continued Hearts’ momentum by getting herself another goal.

Sub - Addie Handley - 6/10