Hearts debutant praises "supportive and encouraging" club

15-year-old Erin Husband is thankful to “amazing and supportive” Hearts after making her debut in the club's 9-0 win over Edinburgh Caledonia in the Scottish Cup.

The centre-back made an impressive first appearance for the club on Sunday as she started for the Jam Tarts as they cruised into the next round of the cup. Erin Husband was one of the standout players in the tie as she sprayed balls around with ease which helped to break through the Edinburgh Caledonia’s backline. Looking back at the game, the youngster believes the game was perfect for her debut as she praises the club.

“It was amazing, I have been training with the team and stuff, it is such a good environment,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I love to play for Hearts. It was great to make my debut and I am so excited for what is to come in the future as well.

“It was a great game to come in for my debut, there was less pressure. All my teammates were more supportive of me and helped me throughout the game. It was good.”

Erin has come through the ranks at Hearts alongside her twin sister, Jessica. The two were the star players for the Under 16s side last year as they guided the club to a treble-winning campaign. After this, their talent was recognised on the national stage as they were nominated for Youth Player of the Year in the 2023 ScottishPower SWF Awards.

Now, the two 15-year-olds are receiving minutes out on the pitch for the A team. The duo has been in and around the first team for a while this season with Jessica Husband picking up minutes from the bench against Partick Thistle and in the 0-0 draw against Glasgow City. Now that Erin has made her debut for the club, she hopes that her and her sister can just keep rising.

“Everyone is so encouraging at Hearts and I like being at this club,” she added. “As I keep going up, I hope people can just keep encouraging me and it is a great team to be in.

“We have been at Hearts for a while and we have come up the ranks together. It is just amazing to play with her. We are both so supportive of each other, it is so good.

“Me and Jessica are just two girls from Fife but we came into Hearts and just kept rising. It has been really exciting this past year, going away with Scotland, making my debut, it has been a great year.