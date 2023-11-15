Hearts defender discusses “dream” Edinburgh derby scenario

Hearts defender Carly Girasoli insists that it would be a “dream” if she could get a goal in Saturday’s Edinburgh derby.

Carly Girasoli has netted four times so far this season. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

The 21-year-old joined the club in the summer and quickly forced herself into the starting XI. Deployed mainly as a central defender, Girasoli has found little trouble re-adapting to life in Scotland. While her defensive capabilities remain impressive, the 21-year-old has found a unique knack for scoring goals.

Since joining the club, Girasoli has found the back of the net four times, making her one of the highest-scoring players for the club this season. She last found the net only two games back as she headed home Hearts’ second in a 5-1 win against Motherwell. Now the defender is hopeful that this run can continue at Easter Road.

“I just like getting my head on the things in the box so it has worked out well for me,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “That’s the dream [scoring in the derby] so hopefully this weekend."

Saturday’s game will be the second time the two sides have met this season with Hibs coming out on top in the previous meeting. An own goal by Charlotte Parker-Smith was all that separated the teams as the visitors came away with a 1-0 victory at Tynecastle. However, Girasoli is aiming to “make things right” this weekend.

“It’s just the same [in training], we are just treating it like any other game,” she added. “That is key for us, it is not this big massive game, it is just the same as every other weekend so we are just treating it the same.

“It was not a nice feeling [losing the last derby] but we need to put that into this weekend and do our best to get the three points.

“With it being at Tynecastle, [the defeat] wasn’t nice for the fans to see. We have been working hard and hopefully this weekend, we will make it right.”