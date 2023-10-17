Hearts “deserved a bit of luck” in derby win

Hearts assistant manager Sean Burt insists his side deserved a bit of luck after they staged a wonderful comeback to beat Spartans 4-3 on the weekend.

Hearts players pile on Sade Adamolekun after she netted a 95th-minute winner. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

The Jam Tarts were 3-1 going into the 78th minute before a goal from Georgia Timms and a brace from Olufolasade Adamolekun saw the result turned on its head. It was a dramatic turn of events for the visitors who had only won one of their last six going into the fixture despite some good performances.

However, despite finding themselves two goals down twice in the derby, Hearts never gave up and were rewarded for it. Timms’ goal to get the Jambo’s back into the game came in bizarre fashion as her cross looped over the ‘keeper and into the net, before the winner came from a seemingly offside position.

“I do think we deserve a bit of luck,” Burt told the Edinburgh Evening News. “It would be very easy for us to say that football is very cruel. The first 20 minutes we were the better team and if you were to pick one team to score it would be us. Then you find yourself 2-0, it would have been very easy for us to say luck isn’t on our side.

“The girls have worked tirelessly to give us a reaction after the poor result against Montrose. I am so happy for Georgia [Timms] as well. At times her end product can be better by her own standards, but it has gone in, and we are so happy with that.”