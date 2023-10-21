Ciara Grant won Hearts Player of the Year last season. Credit: (© ScottishPower Womens Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

Brownlie was forced off the pitch in first-half in last weekend’s 4-3 against Spartans after suffering from a concussion while Grant was unavailable for the fixture due to a knock. However, this week’s home game against Motherwell may come too soon for the pair as Hearts look to get back-to-back wins.

“At the moment it is still touch and go on both,” assistant manager Sean Burt told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Emma [Brownlie] came off with a head knock and we have been nursing Ciara [Grant] back after a couple of knocks. It is touch and go at the moment we will train on Saturday and take it from there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the duo may make it back for the game, current top-scorer Kathleen McGovern will definitely be out of the tie after she went over on her ankle in training last week. However, the initial belief at the club is that she won’t be out long-term.

Sunday’s game will be Hearts’ last this month with the international break closing in. The Edinburgh side is aiming to finish the month on a high and continue their momentum from their derby victory. However, Burt warns that Motherwell will be a tricky side to beat with Hearts needing to be at their best to take three points.

“Motherwell are a really tricky opponent,” he added “Paul [Brownlie] has done a great job there and their teams are extremely organised. Their squad is good as well with real quality players there. You look at their squad you have Kayla Jardine who is on loan from Rangers who is a great player and Carla Boyce who is massively experienced in the league. As well as in defence, they are massively experienced with Chelsie Watson being a really good defender too.