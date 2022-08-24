News you can trust since 1873
Hearts edged out by Rangers after decent first-half showing

Hearts lost out 2-0 to Rangers in their latest SWPL 1 fixture at the Ibrox side's training centre.

By Neil McGlade
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:19 pm
Updated Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:26 pm

The hosts - and reigning champions - grabbed both goals in the second half following an evenly contested opening 45 minutes.

Georgia Timms came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half for the Jambos, the English striker seeing her effort come back off the post. At the other end goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith was alert to the opportunities that fell the home side's way.

But Rangers upped the tempo in the second half and the breakthrough arrived in the 58th minute when striker Kirsty Howat found the bottom corner.

Hearts manager Eva Olid

The hosts made sure of the three points as Lizzie Arnot swung in a corner and Sam Kerr was on hand to divert the ball beyond Parker-Smith.

Eva Olid's side now turn their attention to the visit of Glasgow Women to Oriam on Sunday.

