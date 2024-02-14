Hearts and Hibs fans will claim their side is bigger on a never-ending loop, with supporter debates on who rules them all failing to disappear.

It's an age-old question for fans across the globe, with a burning passion for their respective colours clear. Scottish football is perhaps one of the most tribal in the global game and that passion is reflected in the stands every week.

Each club will have their own cases to put forward, but now supporters have had their say on who the biggest of them all is in a BBC survey. The broadcaster asked over 17,000 people their thoughts on who the top club in Scotland was.

It's a Premiership-heavy list with one unsurprising Championship side as the list is whittled down to 10. Both Hearts and Hibs feature on the rankings while the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen all earn placement too.

Currently in the Premiership, it's Steven Naismith's Hearts out in front of Nick Montgomery's Hibs. They are 12 points clear of fourth-placed Kilmarnock while the Easter Road compete for a place in the top six.

There's plenty of intrigue to be found and debate to be had in this opinion-splitting poll. The Edinburgh Evening News runs through the findings of the survey.

