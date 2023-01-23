Hearts, Hibs and Livingston learn rearranged dates for Scottish Premiership fixtures

Hearts and Hibs were each due to be in action on Saturday, February 25 but the matches needed to be moved after both opponents, Celtic and Rangers, made it to the Viaplay Cup final, which will take place the following day.

Livingston were supposed to host Dundee United last midweek but saw the match called off late in the day due to a frozen pitch at their Tony Macaroni Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three teams will now play on Wednesday, March 8 with 7.45pm kick-offs. Hibs host Rangers, Hearts travel to Celtic Park while Livi and United will try again in West Lothian.

Hibs will face Rangers at Easter Road on Wednesday, March 8. Picture: SNS

There was some controversy surrounding the postponement of the last fixture as the fourth official OK’d a pitch inspection earlier in the afternoon despite protests from Dundee United head coach Liam Fox. The decision was later reversed by the referee.

Celtic made it to the League Cup final thanks to a hard-fought 2-0 win over Kilmarnock at the national stadium. Derek McInnes’ side – who knocked out Hearts in the last 16 – gave a good account of themselves but were ultimately beaten by goals from Daizen Maeda and Georgios Giakoumakis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers made even tougher work of their semi-final, requiring extra-time to beat Aberdeen 2-1 after Bojan Miovski had put the underdogs in front at Hampden Park. Ryan Jack tied it up before Anthony Stewart was sent off for the Reds in stoppage time. Kemar Roofe netted the winner for Michael Beale’s men.

Message from the editor

Advertisement Hide Ad