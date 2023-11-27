Hearts, Hibs and Rangers players feature in Scottish Premiership team of the week

Both Hearts and Hibs recorded victories as the Scottish Premiership returned at the weekend

Hearts and Hibs enjoyed a successful weekend in the Scottish Premiership with both Edinburgh clubs recording victories.

The Jambos had talisman Lawrence Shankland to thank - his sixth goal in his last six games - yet again as his strike proved the difference against St Johnstone to ensure ex-Tynecastle boss Craig Levein's return to Gorgie ended in defeat.

Meanwhile, ten-man Hibernian won back-to-back top-flight matches for the first time this season after defeating Dundee 2-1 at Dens Park, with goals from Jair Tavares and Lewis Miller proving decisive after the latter was sent off just beyond the hour mark.

Both clubs have one player each featuring in the latest Team of the Week, according to data provided by WhoScored.com. Motherwell take three places having scoring in the 90th minute to draw 1-1 with leaders Celtic.