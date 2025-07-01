As the month of July gets underway there are now around eight weeks remaining in the summer transfer window with Hearts and Hibs both currently away on pre-season trips.
Both clubs have already been active in the transfer window and are expected to add even more new faces to their squads. In terms of outgoings, neither side needs to force anyone out but do have plenty of valuable assets that could command significant transfer fees.
The football transfer experts at Transfermarkt have recently updated their squad lists and valuations and this is how a combined Hearts and Hibs XI of their most valuable player currently looks:
