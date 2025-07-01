The £11m combined 'most valuable' Hearts and Hibs starting 11 according to transfer experts

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 1st Jul 2025, 19:30 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 19:49 BST

Here is how the ‘most valuable’ combined Hearts and Hibs starting eleven looks according to the transfer experts at Transfermarkt.

As the month of July gets underway there are now around eight weeks remaining in the summer transfer window with Hearts and Hibs both currently away on pre-season trips.

Both clubs have already been active in the transfer window and are expected to add even more new faces to their squads. In terms of outgoings, neither side needs to force anyone out but do have plenty of valuable assets that could command significant transfer fees.

The football transfer experts at Transfermarkt have recently updated their squad lists and valuations and this is how a combined Hearts and Hibs XI of their most valuable player currently looks:

Transfermarkt value: £515,000

1. GK - Raphael Sallinger (Hibs)

Transfermarkt value: £515,000 | Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: £773,000

2. RB - Lewis Miller (Hibs)

Transfermarkt value: £773,000 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value : £1,031,000

3. CB - Michael Steinwender (Hearts)

Transfermarkt value : £1,031,000 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: £773,000

4. CB - Rocky Bushiri (Hibs)

Transfermarkt value: £773,000 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice