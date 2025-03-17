Two Hearts players and one Hibs player have been named in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Weekend according to football statistics experts WhoScored .

The top performers of the round came from Sunday’s Old Firm Derby with both Celtic and Rangers also having one player each named in the best XI as well as Aberdeen and Kilmarnock who are also represented. However, it’s Dundee stars who dominate the selection with the Dark Blues having four players earn a place.