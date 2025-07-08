Every Scottish Premiership club ranked by their European win percentage including Hearts and Hibs

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 20:00 BST

Ranking Scottish football teams based on their win percentage in European matches

It’s been 42 years since John Hewitt nodded in for Aberdeen against Real Madrid in Gothenburg, meaning it’s been almost half a century since a Scottish side won a trophy on the European stage.

However, don’t let recent misfortunes make you forget that Scottish teams have thrived in Europe in the past. For example, Aberdeen still remain the last team to beat Real Madrid in a European final, Celtic were the first British team to win the European Cup and Dundee United still maintain their 100% record over Barcelona.

It’s fair to say Scottish Premiership teams have had varying fortunes on the European stage, therefore we’ve ranked our countries' sides (must’ve played ten games or more) based on their European win percentage:

Played 14, won 3, drawn 5, lost 6

1. St Mirren - 21%

Played 14, won 3, drawn 5, lost 6 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Played 35, won 10, drawn 3, lost 22

2. Motherwell - 29%

Played 35, won 10, drawn 3, lost 22 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Played 42, won 15, drawn 9, lost 18

3. Kilmarnock - 36%

Played 42, won 15, drawn 9, lost 18 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Played 92, won 33, drawn 18, lost 41

4. Hearts - 36%

Played 92, won 33, drawn 18, lost 41 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipCelticRangersAberdeenHeartsHibsDundee United
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice