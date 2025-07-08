It’s been 42 years since John Hewitt nodded in for Aberdeen against Real Madrid in Gothenburg, meaning it’s been almost half a century since a Scottish side won a trophy on the European stage.

However, don’t let recent misfortunes make you forget that Scottish teams have thrived in Europe in the past. For example, Aberdeen still remain the last team to beat Real Madrid in a European final, Celtic were the first British team to win the European Cup and Dundee United still maintain their 100% record over Barcelona.