We are fast approaching the end of the first round of Scottish Premiership fixtures with the clocks set to go back this weekend.

Hearts sit top of the table, five points clear of second placed Celtic ahead of the two sides meeting at Tynecastle on Sunday. Meanwhile, Hibs are third and head to Pittodrie to take on Aberdeen tomorrow.

Ahead of this latest round of fixtures, we’ve taken a look at each referee to officiate a top flight match this season and how many yellow and red cards they have dished out. Here are the results:

1 . Chris Graham Appearances = 1. Yellow cards given = 6. Red cards given = 0. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Kevin Clancy Appearances = 1. Yellow cards given = 1. Red cards given = 0. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Dan McFarlane Appearances = 2. Yellow cards given = 13. Red cards given = 1. | SNS Group Photo Sales