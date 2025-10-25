Scottish Premiership ref watch: how many yellow and red cards each official has given this season

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Editor

Published 25th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

Here is how many yellow cards and red cards have been dished out in the Scottish top flight so far this season.

We are fast approaching the end of the first round of Scottish Premiership fixtures with the clocks set to go back this weekend.

Hearts sit top of the table, five points clear of second placed Celtic ahead of the two sides meeting at Tynecastle on Sunday. Meanwhile, Hibs are third and head to Pittodrie to take on Aberdeen tomorrow.

Ahead of this latest round of fixtures, we’ve taken a look at each referee to officiate a top flight match this season and how many yellow and red cards they have dished out. Here are the results:

Appearances = 1. Yellow cards given = 6. Red cards given = 0.

1. Chris Graham

Appearances = 1. Yellow cards given = 6. Red cards given = 0. | SNS Group

Appearances = 1. Yellow cards given = 1. Red cards given = 0.

2. Kevin Clancy

Appearances = 1. Yellow cards given = 1. Red cards given = 0. | SNS Group

Appearances = 2. Yellow cards given = 13. Red cards given = 1.

3. Dan McFarlane

Appearances = 2. Yellow cards given = 13. Red cards given = 1. | SNS Group

Appearances = 2. Yellow cards given = 7. Red cards given = 1.

4. Lloyd Wilson

Appearances = 2. Yellow cards given = 7. Red cards given = 1. | SNS Group

