Hearts have been rocked by yet another injury concern after promising goalkeeper Liam McFarlane was forced off with a head knock whilst on international duty with Scotland’s Under-21 squad.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper started between the sticks for the UEFA Under-21 Championship qualifier against the Czech Republic in Hradiste on Friday evening but had to be replaced after 40 minutes following a heavy collision with Lukáš Mašek.

McFarlane, who had been in the wars earlier in the first-half, was attempting to clear the ball up field just as the rampaging Czech striker looked to close him down but his forward momentum resulted in a nasty clash of heads between the pair.

And the Jambos prodigy came off the worst, appearing in real discomfort and requiring a lengthy period of treatment before being helped off the pitch with a bandage covering his nose. He was replaced by Dundee United’s Ruairidh Adams.

Stephen McGinn: ‘A real sore one for both’

Reacting to the incident live, co-commentator Stephen McGinn said: “His positioning was great to start of with and I think he’s done the right thing clearing his area. I thought Mašek could’ve slowed down, it’s a real sore one for both.”

Mašek was booked for his involvement by the referee with the young Scots trailing 1-0 at the time after Matěj Šín’s free-kick was headed home by Ondřej Kričfaluši of Slavia Prague in the 21st minute.

It’s remains unclear whether McFarlane will recover in time for next Tuesday’s Group B clash with Portugal at Fir Park.

James Wilson hits latest international milestone

Meanwhile, McFarlane’s Tynecastle team-mate James Wilson made a bizarre piece of history by making his debut for the under-21s.

The 18-year-old, who became the youngest player to make his senior international debut at the age of 18 years and 17 days against Greece back in March, hit another milestone having previous been capped at under 16, 17 and 19s level.

However, Wilson was unable to get on the scoresheet as Scotland succumbed to a 2-0 defeat with Yannick Eduardo doubling the hosts lead from the penalty spot on 71 minutes after Adams had saved two spot-kick beforehand.

Reflecting on the result, McGinn commented: “Obviously, it’s a disappointing result but I’ve been really impressed with some individual performances. With a game to come against the Czechs in Scotland, I think there’s positives to take.

“I don’t think there’s two goals between these two teams. The Czechs were excellent in the first-half but they couldn’t keep up the intensity. I think there’s a lot to be positive about in terms of the Scotland performance heading into the remaining games.”

Scotland XI: Liam McFarlane, Ben McPherson, Matthew Anderson, Colby Donovan, Luke Graham, Aidan Borland, Daniel Kelly, James Wilson, Cameron Gardner, David Watson, Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen.

Subs: Ruairidh Adams (GK), Dire Mebude, Emilio Lawrence, Kristi Montgomery, Robbie Ure, Sam Cleall-Harding, Ryan One, Findlay Curtis, Miller Thomson.