Hearts lead the way as the SWF awards shortlist is announced

Multiple staff and players throughout the Edinburgh clubs have been shortlisted for awards at the ScottishPower SWF awards in November.

Manager Eva Olid is one of many people nominated for an award at Hearts. Credit: David Mollison

Hearts have seen the most nominations with the club for five categories. Boss Eva Olid is one of four managers shortlisted for SWF’s SWPL Coach of the Year. This comes as no surprise after Hearts’ record-breaking campaign last season where they finished fourth. Olid will be up against Fran Alonso (Celtic), Craig Feroz (Montrose) and Leanne Ross (Glasgow City) for the award.

Goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith has been nominated for the Kat Lindner Award for Outstanding Athletic and Academic Achievement. Named after the former Glasgow City player who died suddenly in 2019, this honours a player who has excelled both on and off the field. The 27-year-old will be up against Samantha Windram who oversaw a treble-winning season as the Musselburgh Windsor Under 18’s manager last year as well as Eva Ralston (Stenhousemuir) and Brogan Anderson (Livingston).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts’ Under 16s team who won the treble earlier this year have also received a lot of love. The side is up for the Youth Team of the Year alongside Glasgow Girls U16s, Musselburgh U18s and Dunfermline Athletic 14s Whites. Manager Nichola Sturrock is up for Youth Coach of the Year alongside Samantha Windram again as well as Paul Dorian (Glasgow Girls 16s), and Alex Gray (Milngavie Girls U10s). And star players Erin and Jessica Husband have been nominated for Youth Player of the Year.

Outside of Hearts, former Edinburgh City and now Boroughmuir boss Andy Enwood has seen himself shortlisted for the Championship & League One Coach of the Year. The manager guided Edinburgh City to a league and cup double unbeaten last season before leaving to join Boroughmuir in the summer. Deborah McLeod who also followed Enwood to Boroughmuir has also seen herself put up for an award as she looks to win League One Player of the Year. She will be up against another local player, Natalie Brown, who plays for Edinburgh Caledonia

Edinburgh-born Emma Watson has seen herself shortlisted for the SWF’s SWPL1 Player of the Year. The midfielder had a fantastic year which saw her called up to the Scotland team and score a brace against Costa Rica on her Hampden debut despite just being 17 years old. Her form earned her a move to Manchester United in the summer after leaving Rangers.

Outside of the league, Edinburgh’s South’s Rose Thomson has been nominated for SWFL Player of the Year. Bonnyrigg Rose manager Jamie Carter has been shortlisted for the SWFL Coach of the Year after overseeing the Rose’s promotion to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad