Hearts 'lucky' to beat Greenock Morton as ex-Celtic star in line for Aberdeen job

With Hearts progressing through to the semi finals of the Scottish Cup last night, let's take a quick breather and observe what is going on around the Scottish Premiership today.

Greenock Morton boss Dougie Imrie feels that Hearts were 'lucky' to get past his side last night in the Scottish Cup quarter finals - meanwhile, a new contender has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant Aberdeen managerial post.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts 'lucky' to beat Greenock Morton, says Dougie Imrie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suffice to say, Dougie Imrie feels that Hearts were fortunate - or as he put it 'lucky' - to beat Morton in the Scottish Cup quarter finals on Monday evening. Nevertheless, he praised Hearts for taking their 'opportunity' and branded them a 'top team', despite his frustrations.

Speaking to the press after the game, Imrie said: "I stand here extremely proud of them. At times we went toe to toe with a top Premiership team. They will know themselves they are lucky to be in the semi-finals. I thought we deserved to be in there, but unfortunately we just fell short.

"I thought we deserved to go through on the night. Unfortunately, we've lost to a top team, but that is cup football. They've got their opportunity and they've taken it."

Mark Fotheringham linked with vacant Aberdeen job

Following the departure of Neil Warnock after just over a month in charge of Aberdeen, the Dons are now feverishly hunting for a new manager - according to a report from The Sun, former Celtic manager Mark Fotheringham is thought to be in the running for the vacant post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad