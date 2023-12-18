Hearts manager Eva Olid makes big claim after historic result
Eva Olid insists Hearts ‘can beat anyone’ after their historic result against Celtic on Sunday.
The Jam Tarts picked up their first-ever point against Celtic at the Oriam as they drew 1-1. Georgia Timms put the hosts ahead before Caitlin Hayes equalised just before the hour mark. Hearts almost stole all three points late on as they hit the bar but, in the end, both teams had to settle for a draw.
“We would have preferred the three points but we have had a really good performance,” Olid told Hearts. “We need to start next year with this performance; working together we can beat everybody.
“We have to compete with everybody because we want to win every game. We know that can be difficult too against these opponents and we have to work hard. If we play as we did today, we can beat all the teams in the league and meet our objectives.”
Hearts have now finished 2023 by taking points off Rangers, Glasgow City and Celtic. However, the Hoops were their toughest opponents yet. The Glaswegians had won 14 of their 15 league games so far this campaign as they aim for their first SWPL1 title. Yet, Hearts proved to be more than a match to their opponents and may feel aggrieved not to get all three points. Olid was particularly pleased with how her team played with Hearts competing well against Celtic throughout.
“You always want the three points but that was such a competitive game,” she added. “In the end, we had the first half and they had the second half. Maybe the point is a good point.
“In the second half, we had some set plays that we could have scored off. It was a big effort from the team and I am so proud of everybody and happy.
“The most important thing for me is how we dominated the second half. We showed that we can have possession and play nice football against the top three. For me, that is the most important thing. It is not just the point, it is the belief that we can play our football against them.”
The SWPL1 is now finished for the year as the Christmas break gets underway. Hearts will return to the field on January 7th to host Edinburgh Caledonia in the Scottish Cup. League action returns on January 14th with the Jambos set to travel to Motherwell.