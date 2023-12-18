Hearts manager Eva Olid makes big claim after historic result

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Jam Tarts picked up their first-ever point against Celtic at the Oriam as they drew 1-1. Georgia Timms put the hosts ahead before Caitlin Hayes equalised just before the hour mark. Hearts almost stole all three points late on as they hit the bar but, in the end, both teams had to settle for a draw.

“We would have preferred the three points but we have had a really good performance,” Olid told Hearts. “We need to start next year with this performance; working together we can beat everybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have to compete with everybody because we want to win every game. We know that can be difficult too against these opponents and we have to work hard. If we play as we did today, we can beat all the teams in the league and meet our objectives.”

Hearts have now finished 2023 by taking points off Rangers, Glasgow City and Celtic. However, the Hoops were their toughest opponents yet. The Glaswegians had won 14 of their 15 league games so far this campaign as they aim for their first SWPL1 title. Yet, Hearts proved to be more than a match to their opponents and may feel aggrieved not to get all three points. Olid was particularly pleased with how her team played with Hearts competing well against Celtic throughout.

“You always want the three points but that was such a competitive game,” she added. “In the end, we had the first half and they had the second half. Maybe the point is a good point.

“In the second half, we had some set plays that we could have scored off. It was a big effort from the team and I am so proud of everybody and happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The most important thing for me is how we dominated the second half. We showed that we can have possession and play nice football against the top three. For me, that is the most important thing. It is not just the point, it is the belief that we can play our football against them.”